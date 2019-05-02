LORDS VALLEY - The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department is holding a Cuban/Latin Night fundraising dinner on Saturday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Blooming Grove Volunteer Firehouse, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley, one mile north of I-84, exit #34.

The charge for the dinner is: Adults - $12; children (10 & under) - $5; children 3 & under – free. The dinner menu consists of: Ropa Viejas (pulled beef brisket), Moros y cristianos (rice and beans), Tostones (fried plantains), Empanadas (meat turnover), dessert (rice pudding; cake with coconut icing), coffee, tea, and cold drinks. Eat in or take out.

Future events: Blueberry pancake breakfasts – June 9, July 14 and August 25; Chicken BBQ – June 23; Tricky Tray – August 17 (listed incorrectly as 7/17 on printed list of events card); German Dinner – October 5; and Trunk Treat – Oct 31.

Call 570-775-7355 and leave a message for: details about the dinner, renting the hall, or becoming a member of the fire department or auxiliary. Visit them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BGVFD.STA25/