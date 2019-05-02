WAYMART - The Wayne County Elder Abuse Task Force hosts an Elder Justice Day on Wednesday, May 8, from 9am-1pm. This free event is open to all members the community, to educate and raise awareness of issues of elder abuse and the rights of older adults.

The event will take place at the Ladore Performing Arts and Recreation Center located at 287 Owego Turnpike in Waymart, PA. Lunch and transportation, within the county, will be provided.

Rachael Wydra of the PA Department of Health’s Northeast District Office in Scranton will be discussing addiction and the opioid epidemic, including the administration of overdose antidote, Naloxone, the state’s drug monitoring program and the Standing Order for Naloxone. Long-time postal inspector and seasoned investigator George P. Clark of the Philadelphia Division will be discussing recent scams aimed at seniors and Wayne County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Price discusses emergency preparedness.

The Wayne County Elder Abuse task force was established in 2016 as a collaboration of various professionals and members of the community including: social service agencies, law enforcement, medical professionals, financial institutions, and community members. The mission of the Task Force is to educate concerned citizens and professionals to be able to identify and report cases of potential exploitation, fraud, neglect, and abuse of older adults.

To register for this event, please call the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging at 570-253-4262. Please make your reservation early, space is limited.



For more information about the Wayne County Elder Abuse Task Force or this event, please call Maggie Hicks at 570-253-4262.

To report abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of an elderly person, please call the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging at 570-253-4262 or 1-800-648-9620. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reports can also be made to the state hotline at 1-800-490-8505.