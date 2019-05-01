MILFORD - Spring his here, let's bring on the sweets, treats, wine and beer! Milford, PA will be hosting is annual "TOAST to Milford" on Saturday, May 4.

Taste, toast and tour your away around beautiful Milford, Pennsylvania as dozens of specialty shops and eateries offer samplings of the best food and beverage selections in the region.

This completely free event is hosted by Milford Presents and participating businesses offering everything to please your palate from contemporary craft beers and farm-fresh menu favorites to signature sangria and surprise beverages. The event will feature an eclectic mix of samplings from 31 businesses across the historic borough.



Highlights of Toast to Milford: Bar Louis will be serving up Pancetta Rice Balls, Hotel Fauchere will be sampling Spring Pea Volute, Ramp Agrodulce & Chives, Golden Gifts Jewelry will be surprising us again with a tasty drink concoction of the day, Jive Bar & Lounge will showcase Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails and mini paninis, Fretta's will be serving store-made Italian specialties, Artisan Exchange will feature Moodshadow Farms dips, jams, and salsas, Ambience Furniture will have a wine and jam tasting, The Frisky Goat Coffeehouse will be serving bubble tea, specialty brownies, and organic coffee, Lacquer Nail Bar will have Margaritas, Milford Craft Show will be hosting Renegade Winery for tastings, and finally a "toast" to the opening of our very own brewery in Milford Borough: Log Tavern Brewery will be furnishing tasters of their highly sought-after craft beers.

Cheers to friends, neighbors, and visitors! Cheers to Milford!



Milford Presents is a non-profit organization, promoting community sustainability through cultural events year round. For a more detailed list of Toast to Milford participants, times and an online map, please visit www.milfordpa.us.



