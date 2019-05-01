A bevy of Master Gardeners descended upon the St. Mary’s Villa Campus recently to mark the start of spring with a free informational program about gardening. Called “An Afternoon with Penn State Master Gardeners,” the event was part of the St. Mary’s Spring Community Education Series, a series of free community events hosted by St. Mary’s Villa about relevant topics.

On hand during the event were a number of local folks who have earned their Master Gardener status through the Penn State Cooperative Extension. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are volunteers who support the Extension's educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in educational programs conducted by Penn State University faculty and Cooperative Extension staff.

Each Penn State Master Gardener must undergo 40 hours of basic training in all aspects of home gardening and is required to log a number of volunteer hours annually, so they are very well qualified to offer advice about getting started with a garden, about maximizing your garden’s yield, tips and advice for handling plant pests and diseases, choosing and sustaining houseplants, landscaping with shrubs and perennials, and more.

The Master Gardeners who visited St. Mary’s had stacks of literature covering a variety of relevant topics, including information about invasive species of insects to be on the lookout for. Attendees could pick up a free seedling, grab some free some seed packets to get a jump start on their home garden, play a gardening trivia game, or participate in making a cute craft with representative from the Lackawanna County 4-H program.

“This is a beautiful community event that we’re doing with some Penn State Master Gardeners. People can learn about planting, composting, and houseplants. They can also pick up some free seeds and herbs,” remarked Patty Evanchyk, administrative assistance at St. Mary’s Villa and one of the event organizers.

A number of residents of St. Mary’s Villa came outside to experience the event despite the chilly spring weather. John Hannon, head of maintenance at St. Mary’s, said that there are plans to install a raised bed near the residence so the people who live at St. Mary’s can do a little hands-on gardening if they’re interested.

Last year, a fenced-in area with prepared vegetable beds was created on the grounds and members of the surrounding community were able to apply for a plot to garden in. This year, a grant will allow for an expansion of that project. Mr. Hannon said that vegetables grown by and for the residents will be used to provide fresh produce for salads again this year just as they were last year.

“The residents of St. Mary’s are kind enough to donate their home for this and other events. They love having people here, and this is a great community event,” said Dave Leonori, marketing director for St. Mary’s Villa and another event organizer.

The final Spring Community Education Series event for 2019 will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St, Mary’s Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. The presentation and interactive discussion will be about essential estate and long-term care planning and will be conducted by certified elder law attorneys. For more information or to reserve a seat, call (570) 795-2810 or email Mr. Leonori at DLeonori@StMarysVilla.com.