MILFORD - Pastor Luana Cook Scott of the Milford United Methodist church at 206 East Ann St. in Milford invites all members of the community to attend the second of a three series adult education class on “Knowing Your Bible II”.

The Rev. Dr. Lloyd H. Kenyon who brings an informative and clarifying lecture on these Biblical books will again teach the class. During the first semester last fall over 50 people attended from seven different congregations. All felt the classes were enjoyable and helpful in understanding the Bible.

There will be a brief review of the 1st semester at the first class, for those who missed it last fall. The topic of the second semester, as we continue to go through the Bible, will cover the Prophets and Haggraphia (Holy Writings like Psalms, Proverbs, etc).

Classes begin on Thursday, May 2 and run for five consecutive Thursday evenings. Coffee and dessert are served at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture runs from 7 to 8 p.m. All are invited to attend.



