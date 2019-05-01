WAYNE COUNTY—Looking to honor the unseen efforts of the county's thirteen 911 Dispatchers who keep residents safe with timely emergency services distribution, the Wayne County Commissioners proclaimed the second full week in April to be “National 9-1-1 Telecommunicator Week” in Wayne County.

Each day, 911 dispatchers field calls from bereaved individuals in the hight of crisis, keeping a level-headed demeanor while coordinating the necessary emergency efforts to resolve the situation.

“It really encompasses a variety of job skills, which I think are unique to your department, the ability to manage multiple things at once,” said Commissioner Wendell Kay. “you have to be able to prioritize. You have to be able to manage these things. And maintain your professional demeanor and use your training and experience.”

Commissioner Joseph Adams added, “...in the most difficult moments for most people's lives, you're the calm, collected, committed unsung heroes that are the initial point of saving somebody's life or saving somebody's livelihood in their home.”

Six dispatchers were present for the proclamation, each receiving a certificate of recognition honoring their service, with extras to take back to those unable to be present.

With around 75 years total experience between them, those assembled included Jim Wayman (33 years experience), Scott Myers, Matt Kromko (14 years experience each), Will McKennel (8 years experience), Forrest Mohn (5.5 years experience) and Billy Franklin (7 months experience).

Comparing the group to effective umpires or referees who, if doing their duties correctly are never mentioned, Kay stated, “We don't get complaints about you folks. And to me, that indicates, first of all, a high degree of proficiency in what you do, but also you are focusing your effort on the people that need the help, and not becoming the story yourselves.”

Noting the dispatchers are of vital importance to emergency operations in Wayne County, Adams said, “We really, really appreciate the job that you do and how professional you as a group act, ... in the service that you give to the residents of the county.”