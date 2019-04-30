MILFORD - Pike County Commissioners, April 17, approved three Marcellus Shale mini-grants.



The recipients include:

Palmyra Township, rehabilitation of the park tennis courts ($25,000)

Dingman Township, for a pavilion ($25,000)

Milford Borough to renovations to Barckley Park ($23,282).

The awards were recommended by the Scenic Rural Character Preservation Board.

Funds are generated by Act 13, utilizing taxes paid by the natural gas industry. Municipalities must provide a match, whether in funds or in-kind labor and materials.



Realty Tour May 16

Jill Gamboni discussed the upcoming Reality Tour, a series of dramatic skits meant to educate youth people on he consequences of drug abuse. The next Tour is scheduled Thursday, May 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at Milford Bible Church, 110 Foxcroft Drive, off SR 2001, near Milford. Registrations are needed. A parent/adult guardian must accompany a child; attendees must be at least 10 years old.The April 11 Realty Tour had to be cancelled due to lack of registrations, which Gamboni said was surprising given the present opioid crisis. Realty Tour has been conducted in Pike County for 12 years.A registration form is available at http://www.pikepa.org/Other/Reality Tour April-May 2019. Call Gamboni for more information at 570-390-9012 or email jgamboni@pahousegop.com.

Also discussed:

Shannon Poore was hired as a full time temporary Legal Secretary for the Public Defender’s Office. This is until a permanent replacement is hired.Margaret Umbria was promoted from Case Aide I to Case Aide II for Children & Youth Services.Heather Ishman was promoted from Clerk Typist I to Clerk Typist II for Children & Youth Services.Commissioners presented $75,000 for Pike County Habitat for Humanity. Michael Donvan said that their volunteers are working on their 28th and 29th houses. Habitat is taking applications for a family to own House #30. The property is at Crescent Lake. Applications are due by May 30. Call 570-828-1623 or visit www.hfhpc.org for an application or more information.Bids were opened for renovations to the county-owned building at 102 John Street. The facility, a former clerical garment factory, was used for court while the courthouse addition was under construction. The county plans to use the facility for district court offices as well as central court hearings.Commissioners passed a resolution designating April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The Pocono Fox Trot 5K for Parkinson’s Research, presented by the Tri-State Parkinson’s Project,is set for June 15. Visit www.PoconoFoxTrot5K.org or email PoconoFoxTrot5K@gmail.com for more information.Delaware Highlands Conservancy reported that they had to decline a grant award of $400,000 for the Saw Creek Conservation Easement.A short video explaining the new paper ballot election system in Pike County will be available to watch at the county website, www.pikepa.org.

Pike County Commissioners meet on the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford, PA. The county is airing the commissioners’ regular meetings live on Youtube.



