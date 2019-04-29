Both Eric Frein & Michael Conforti in same prison in southwestern PA

HARRISBURG – Eric Matthew Frein, on death row for the slaying of a PA State Trooper in Pike County in 2014, has lost his appeal before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Court ruled 5 to 2 in favor of the jury verdict for capital punishment, handed down almost exactly two years before, in Pike County Court in April 27, 2017. The appeal was heard before the Eastern District, where a 45 page opinion was issued April 25, 2019.

Justice Debra Todd indicated that there was sufficient evidence to support the murder conviction and death penalty which had been presented at trial. The Court also threw out various challenges made by Frein’s legal counsel. One of them stated that the trial judge violated Frein’s right to remain silent and right to an attorney by letting the jurors view the videotaped interview of Frein with the State Police, made the night Frein was arrested.



Lodged at SCI Greene



Frein, 35, of Canadensis, is lodged at SCI Greene, near Waynesburg, Greene County in the far southwestern corner of the state. SCI Greene is a maximum security prison and houses most of Pennsylvania’s capital inmates.

In February 2015, Governor Tom Wolf announced a moratorium on the death penalty pending a review of the Pennsylvania Task Force and Advisory Commission on Capital Punishment, and an opportunity to address all the concerns satisfactorily. The Governor said that the decision was not based on sympathy for the inmates concerned, but out of concern over flaws in the system. He stated that as it stood, the system is an endless cycle of court proceedings, and is ineffective, unjust and expensive.

There were a reported 149 inmates on death row in Pennsylvania, as of June 1, 2018.



Frein case summarized



Eric Frein was convicted of first degree homicide of Cpl. Bryon K. Dickson II, and attempted homicide of Trooper Alex Douglass, who was critically wounded.

They were shot in a hail of bullets during a sniper attack waged by Frein in the late evening of September 12, 2014. He has positioned himself among the trees across from the Blooming Grove barracks on Route 402, and waited for the shift change.

A massive investigation unfolded, with a manhunt that last 48 days combing the woodlands of much of Pike County and northern Monroe County. As many as 1,000 law enforcement personnel were involved, involving State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S, Marshals, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Explosives (ATF) and municipal police. He was caught in an abandoned airport hangar in Monroe County on October 30, 2014. The drama caused temporary upheaval in the area, with roads blocked, the local economy negatively impacted and a huge outpouring of public sympathy, support and aid from the public.

Exit 34 of I-84 at Blooming Grove was later named for the late Cpl. Dickson and a memorial garden was dedicated in front of the Blooming Grove barracks.

The cost to the PA State Police alone for the manhunt came to more than $11 million.



Wayne County’s case



Frein is the only prisoner currently on death row that was convicted in Pike County Court. Also lodged at SCI Greene is the only prisoner sentenced in Wayne County who is awaiting the death penalty. Michael Conforti, age 63, was sentenced 26 years ago, on September 20, 1991 in Wayne County.

Conforti was convicted by a jury of murder of the first degree, kidnapping, rape, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, criminal conspiracy to commit rape and criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Conforti was sent to death row after being convicted in Wayne County of raping and stabbing to death Kathleen Harbison in December 1990. The victim was 22 and from Blooming Grove Township. Her body had been found in the woods near Goudsboro, Conforti’s co-conspirator, James Bellman III, 32, pleaded guilty to similar charges and later killed himself in prison.

The PA Supreme Court also rejected Conforti’s appeal, in 1993.



Some of the information reported concerning the Supreme Court ruling, was found in a summary made by Associated Press writer Mark Levy. Most of the information on Michael Conforti was from a 2015 story by Kevin Edwards of The Wayne Independent.