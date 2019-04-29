CANAAN TWP. - Paul J. Manafort, former campaign manager of President Donald Trump, has been assigned to United States Penitentiary (USP) Canaan, the federal prison near Waymart in Wayne County.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Manafort, age 70, is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

Manafort was sentenced in March to 7.5 years in prison for his guilty plea to charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

USP Canaan, which opened in 2005, is a high security prison with a minimum security satellite camp for male prisoners. Manafort has plenty of company. There are 1,379 inmates at USP Canaan, 1,268 at USP and 111 inmates at the camp.

National media outlets are also reporting that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, 52, will report on May 6 to the federal prison in Otisville, NY in Orange County. He pleaded guilty to eight charges, including making hush money payments, in violation of campaign finance laws, to two women who claim to have had affairs with President Trump. He was sentenced in December.





