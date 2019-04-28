PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - A sure sign of spring and summer coming is discussion at the Palmyra Township Board of Supervisors about the public beach season.

For the 2019 season, the beach will open Memorial Day Weekend and be open weekends until school lets out, Administrator Jo-Ann Rose told the supervisors, April 16. The beach is then open daily, as weather allows. The hours will be the same as last year, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as recommended by the beach managers, Fred and Linda Gelderman.

Prices for admission and swim lessons are planned to be the same as last year, Rose said.

Township supervisors discussed changing the entrance to the concession stand so visitors will be pointed straight to the stand. Some fencing may be needed.

A shed was proposed for changing clothes, but Supervisor Ken Coutts suggested it would may be easier to convert the storage building and make room for changing. He noted this was how the building was originally use, but ended up being storage.

Rose said that Log Tavern Brewery, Milford, wants to have a craft beer booth at Wally Lake Fest, near the beach. The request was forwarded by Keith William, Chamber of the Northern Poconos.

Supervisors questioned if other breweries would then want a booth. Antler Ridge Winery was there last year. Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt raised the point about not allowing alcohol on the beach or at the township park. Coutts recommended that a one day event would be all right. Chairman Tom Simons concurred.



Tennis grant OK’d

The morning following the supervisors’ meeting, the Pike County Commissioners met, and approved three Marcellus Shale mini-grants. One of these is for the tennis rehabilitation project at the Palmyra Township recreation park, in the amount of $25,000.The awards were recommended by the Scenic Rural Character Preservation Board. The other two successful recipients are Dingman Township, for a pavilion ($25,000) and Milford Borough to renovations to Barckley Park ($23,282).

Funds are generated by Act 13, utilizing taxes paid by the natural gas industry. Municipalities must provide a match, whether in funds or in-kind labor and materials.

Funds are generated by Act 13, utilizing taxes paid by the natural gas industry. Municipalities must provide a match, whether in funds or in-kind labor and materials.

Palmyra Township supervisors meet the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the offices off Gumbletown Road.












