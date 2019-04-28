HAMLIN - “Wayne County Pray for America” will take place on Thursday, May 2, at Western Wayne High School Cafeteria from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. as part of the National Day of Prayer. The event consists of a one-hour prayer service followed by light refreshments.

Many community members and leaders will be participating in the service. Hamlin Assembly of God, 612 Easton Turnpike (Route 191), Hamlin, is hosting the event.

“This is a Christian event focused on prayer. All who would like to join us are welcome to attend,” according to Cathy Romaniello, the coordinator and contact person. In addition to prayer, there will be some special music including the national anthem.

The national theme for this year is “Love One Another” with an emphasis on uniting our Country. The event is part of the National Day of Prayer movement. The first legislation for a National Day of Prayer was initiated in 1952, but it wasn’t until 1983 that the first National Day of Prayer was observed in Washington D.C. with featured speakers Vice President George Bush and Dr. Lloyd Ogilvie. Five years later on Thursday, May 8, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer. For more information about the national organization, go to www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

You can find more information about the Wayne County event on the web at https://www.facebook.com/events/2061001317526057/, or by calling Cathy Romaniello at 570-766-1133.



