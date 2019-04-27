MILFORD - A public hearing on a borough ordinance to vacate a portion of East Ann Street which was classified as a “paper street” by borough solicitor Anthony Magnotta, was held during the April 1st, 2019 meeting of the Milford Borough Council.

The purpose of the ordinance is to allow the property to be used for the expansion and revitalization of Ethel Barkley Memorial Park located at the end of East Ann Street, below 2nd Street overlooking the Delaware River. With no public comment received, the council unanimously voted to approve the motion to vacate.

[Note: On April 17, the Pike County Commissioners approved a $25,000 state grant for the renovations of Barkley Park. The funds came from a Marcellus Shale mini-grant generated by Act 13, utilizing taxes paid by the natural gas industry. Municipalities must provide a match, whether in funds or in-kind labor and materials.]

Councilwoman Annette Haar reported that Pike County Light and Power will be putting higher poles at Barkley park which will move the wires more out of the view-shed of the river from the park.



Parking restriction



A second public hearing was held to restrict public parking along the north side of West High street adjacent to the new borough office space formerly the County Sheriff’s Office in the old stone jail. Public parking will be prohibited in two 20-foot long spaces between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday through Friday to accommodate borough employee parking. No pubic comment was received and the council approved the ordinance.



Special Events/Banners



The following was approved by the council:

Beach to Towers 8K run sponsored by Milford Presents on April 7 benefiting the Delaware Highlands Conservancy.A banner for Toast To Milford by Milford Presents from April 22 to May 6Milford Music Fest and Sidewalk Sales by Milford Presents on June 21-23 with the sidewalk sales occurring in the commercial district on the dates of sanctioned events throughout the season.Music in the Park by Milford Borough Recreation Committee on June 23 at Ann Street ParkMilford United Methodist Church food truck and vendor fair historically known as the Strawberry Festival to be held on June 29

Committee Reports

Law and Legislation - Adriane Wendell addressed three issues that need attention. Conversion of three alleys to one way traffic said to preserve parking spaces previously approved by the council were inadvertently listed as Elderberry Alley, Huckleberry Alley and Pike Alley “northbound” from Harford Street to Chestnut Street where the direction will be amended to southbound.New ordinance amendment suggestions include expanding the time from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and also Sunday from 11 a,m, to 8 p,m, as well as looking at audible noise 75 feet from the property line rather than at the decibel levels as per the current ordinance.Garage apartment regulations are also under review for language clarification. The proposed changes will be advertised and public hearings will be held at the May 6 regular monthly meeting of the council.A resolution will be drawn up by the solicitor supporting the borough’s Pennsylvania Liquor Licensees to abide by the borough’s noise ordinance rather than by the more restrictive state statute thus allowing for amplified music outside of the enclosed licensed premises.Finance and Budget - Meagan Kameen reported that the Police line item is currently over budget as well as the Streets department. Workers Compensation rates will be headed up 12% next year due in part to claims by the EMS and Fire Department. The borough will bring in a representative from the insurance company who will offer training/suggestions to help prevent injuries and claims.Parks, Trees & Recreation - Annette Haar has asked the Little League to furnish to the borough a material data safety sheet included with the drying agent that the league plans to apply to the field during inclement weather. This substance was identified in the past by a neighboring resident as extremely problematic to his health and his heating/cooling system. The season is approaching and the documentation is not in hand.Borough Property - Council President Frank Tarquinio reporting in the absence of chairman Ciervo that an additional expense involving the new borough building had been discovered were the existing generator for the structure was found not to be hooked up to the entire building’s electric system. CRL Electric provided a quote for $1,760.00 to install a switch enabling the generator to power the building.President Tarquinio is concerned about the solvency of the borough’s finances realizing that taxes cannot go up any higher. He proposed adding some additional personnel to the budget and finance committee to look into the borough’s financial future and at what point expenditures will overtake income and what measures to take to curb the impending situation.

[Other meeting items will be shared in Part II of this report.] The Milford Borough Council meets on the first Monday of each month at Borough Hall, 109 West Catharine Street, Milford. Please call 570-296-7140 or visit the borough’s website at www.milfordboro.org for detailed information.









