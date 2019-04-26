Lieutenant Governor in Pike and Wayne Counties Sunday afternoon on “Listening Tour”

DINGMANS FERRY – On Sunday afternoon, April 28, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman heads to both Wayne County and Pike County on his Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour.

All State Senators, State Representatives, and County Commissioners have been invited to hear public comment about legalizing adult-use retail marijuana. Tour stops are open to the public.



Wayne County



Lieutenant Governor Fetterman will first be stoping at Honesdale High School earlier that afternoon, as part of the Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour.

The public is welcome to attend. The forum is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the high school, located at 459 Terrace St., Honesdale.



Pike County



The Pike County event is from 5 to 6:30 p.m, Sunday, April 28 at the Dingman-Delaware Middle School, 1365 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry.