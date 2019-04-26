HONESDALE — We invite everyone to come and celebrate with us as Pieces of the Past will be celebrating their Grand Re-Opening on May 3 at 11:30 a.m. This will be their 6th summer operating in their location in Newfoundland.

Carson McCullers once said, ““We are torn between nostalgia for the familiar and an urge for the foreign and strange.” Although, he may not have been talking about Pieces of the Past, nothing else quite fits this place better than this quote.

If you are looking for your average, stuffy antique shop, this may not be the place for you. Owners, Dale & George Bryson have been collecting for over 40 years, with new items every week.

They have everything from the unusual and hard to find down to the popular and common items. It is the perfect place to find those unique, one of a kind gifts. All of their pricing is a starting point, and everything is negotiable.

They have said, “The haggle is part of the fun and experience.”

With the main building standing at 60 x 96, additional 8 exterior buildings, and tents throughout the summer, everyone is sure to find something they love.

They will be open for business every Saturday from 12-5 and Sundays 9-4 from May-October and during July and August they will have additional hours on Fridays from 11-5.