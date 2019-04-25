The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild will be holding their first meeting of 2019 on April 27, 2019 at the Damascus Community Center in Damascus, PA. The day will start with a 9:00 meeting of the spinning study group, 10:00 social hour, and a business meeting at 11:00. We will then break at noon for a pot luck lunch (please bring a dish to "pass"). The afternoon will be for "show and tell" of our winter projects and discussion of the coming events and programs for the year. All are welcome to attend. The WWSG is a teaching guild, and we welcome those who want to learn spinning and weaving, as well as those with experience who are willing to share their knowledge with others. We have programs dealing with all levels of spinning and weaving, as well as natural dyeing and felting. Meetings are generally held on the third Saturday of the month, April through November. Members often can be found at various events, such as Callicoon Farmers Market and the Bethel Woods Harvest Festival, demonstrating their skills. Dues for the guild are $20 per year for individuals, $30 for a family membership. For more information or directions, please call Lisa Rose at 845-866-4354.