GREENTOWN - A medium, Paula Forester is coming to Greentown Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Forester has been a professional medium and psychic for over 30 years and has been featured in international news.

She will conduct her popular gallery reading tour “Taking With Heaven”, where she states people can communicate with their loved ones who have passed. For nearly a year, Forester has lived in Honesdale.

The event and brunch will be at Overboard Restaurant in Greentown. For more information, please visit her website at www.talkingwithheaven.com or call 845-701-7867.