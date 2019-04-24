LAKE ARIEL - Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy, Women and Their Woods graduates and guests, and Northern Tier Hardwoods Association on Saturday, May 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lake Ariel, to learn chainsaw safety with a game of logging instructor and invasive species management techniques with a landowner.

Bring a camp/folding chair, a lunch, dress for the weather, and bring a gas-powered chainsaw if you have one. This program is free, but space is limited and registration is required; register online at www.DelawareHighlands.org or call 570-226-3164.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region.

Women and Their Woods is sponsored by the Delaware Highlands Conservancy, the U.S. Forest Service at Grey Towers National Historic Site, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, and the William Penn Foundation. This workshop is supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

