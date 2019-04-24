MILFORD - The Pike County Historical Society and Museum will once again host a Civil War Encampment on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on museum grounds.

The day will include camp life re-enactments, drills, educational displays and programs and a few special guests.

Returning this year is the 142nd Pa. Volunteer Infantry, Company G reenacting group, which was formed in 1991 in Monroe County to portray and honor the original men, women and children from the area, whose lives were touched and affected by the American Civil War. The group is a family based unit from the Pocono Region who have a common interest in the American Civil War and participate in time period demonstrations, living histories and reenactments.

The original 142nd Co. G was formed in nearby Monroe County and many of the original family names on the roster still carry on today. The 142nd has a very distinguished service record, involved in engagements beginning in late 1862, including Fredericksburg, VA and through the end of the war at Appomattox Court House. As a member of the Army of the Potomac from enlistment in 1862 through the end of the was in 1865, they were engaged in most of the battles, big and small, of the eastern theatre of the war. The current members strive to honor the men, women and children of that time as accurately as possible, to give a glimpse of what folks may have gone through.

The Columns Museum is home to the blood stained Lincoln Flag and other items related to the Civil War.

The museum will be open for tours, there will be food and drink available for purchase, and the grounds will be the site of the encampment. General Grant will be on hand too! This makes for an entertaining day for the whole family.

The museum suggests a $10 donation to the day- long event; which includes admission to the museum and grounds for the day.

For more information or to participate please email pikemuse@ptd.net or call the museum director at 570-296-8126. Proceeds raised will go towards the restoration of the museum's 1860's stagecoach, known as The Hiawatha.