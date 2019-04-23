Hawley Borough has been recognized by the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) during a recent DEP workshop, for the work done by the Borough at addressing a failed inspection of the flood levee culverts.

HAWLEY - Hawley Borough has been recognized by the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) during a recent DEP workshop, for the work done by the Borough at addressing a failed inspection of the flood levee culverts.

Council member Michele Rojas announced the receipt of the award plaque, at the April 10 Council meeting.

Concerted efforts were made to research and secure state funding for the project, which totaled $441,026 (which equates to 84% of the borough’s entire 2018 budget). Ten large culverts have been replaced. Rojas spearheaded the funding search, with full support of Council.

She held up a plaque that DEP presented to recognize Hawley Borough and their engineer.

Rojas, Public Works Director Scott Mead and Lou Cozza, representing Kiley Associates (Hawley’s engineering consultant) attended the Flood Protection Workshop at State College. The event was held April 2,3,4.

The award reads, “Most Improved Project presented to the Borough of Hawley in recognition of community commitment and efforts for the operation and maintenance of its flood protection project.”

The contractor broke ground for the project in July 2018 and was mostly completed by October. Some work was postponed to the spring of 2019. Rojas said that repairs are about 85% finished. Maiocco Excavating, Inc., Lake Ariel, is the contractor.

These culverts have flap gates that keep flood waters out should the river spill over. They also open to allow excessive storm water from heavy rains, to be released into the river.

Hawley’s flood mitigation project, which included the concrete spillway on the Middle Creek and the earthen flood levee, were completed in June 1961. There is also a concrete gate that would be installed in a flooding emergency by the Hawley Fire Department at the Church Street (Eddy) Bridge, filling the gap in the levee system.

The culverts that had to be replaced were original.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.



