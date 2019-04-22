WALLENPAUPACK - In mid-March, student members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) traveled to Seven Springs Resort to attend the 2019 Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.

There, they had the opportunity to attend dynamic leadership training, compete in STAR Events, learn new project ideas, and network with members from across the state.

As a result of the competition events, the following students qualified to advance to the National Conference in Anaheim, CA at the end of June:



Ashley Torres - Career Investigation - Gold

Kiarra McCloud - Focus on Children - Gold

Katie Haytko & Lydia Burk - Environmental Ambassadors - Silver

Zoe Badner & McKenna McShane - Entrepreneurship - Silver

Also, the following students competed but didn't qualify for Nationals:

Chiara Annunziato & Cheyenne Apgar - Focus on Children - Silver

Camille Sealey Otero-Dougherty - Teach & Train - Bronze.



Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a nonprofit, national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12.

Everyone is part of a family, and FCCLA is the only national Career and Technical Student Organization with the family as its central focus. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.



