The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Lackawanna County

There will traffic issues on SR 3019 (Spring Street to Main Street, Moosic) and SR 3024 (Main Street, Moosic) from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM for the Moosic Little League Parade on Saturday, April 27, 2019

Short Term

• SR 247-Keystone Ave-Blakely-Single-Crack sealing-26-Apr-19-26-Apr-19-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 247-107-Benton/Scott Twp.-Single-Pothole patching/crack sealing-26-Apr-19-26-Apr-19-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 1027-Layton Rd-South Abington-Single Lane-Manual Patching-Monday, April 22, 2019-Friday, April 26, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 3001-Forest acre Drive-Newton-Single Lane-Shoulder patching-Monday, April 22, 2019-Friday, April 26, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 3003-Jackson St-Newton-Single Lane-Ditching-Monday, April 22, 2019-Friday, April 26, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 4019-Edella Rd-South Abington-Single Lane-Ditching-Monday, April 22, 2019-Friday, April 26, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 6006 – (Start Segment/Offset = 0320/0000), End Segment/Offset = 0536/1390) (Hull Creek Rd. near North East Marine in Dickson City to Casey Highway in Carbondale, Scranton Carbondale Highway starting on Monday, April 22 and should last approximately 1 month.

• SR 8008 (ramp)-WB/SB-Lackawanna-Exit 3 -I84/380 split -Bridge Deck Patching-Wednesday 04/24/2019-Thursday 04/25/2019-7 AM to 2 PM

Long Term

• SR 307 Bridge over I-81 (Moosic St., Scranton)The project will resume on April 1, 2019 additional work will be needed and the project will now be completed by the fall of 2019.

• SR 307 at Shady Lane, Rd, Lackawanna County, South Abington Township: The proposed project consists of the precast concrete box culvert extension of an existing arch culvert (over Summit Lake Creek) with cast-in-place concrete collar, precast wingwalls and precast end section. Other work includes roadway/ shoulder improvements, guiderail, installation of rock lined swales, slope stability, utility relocation, rock scour protection, concrete arch structure repair, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, excavation, drainage, landscaping, E & S control measures, pavement markings and temporary excavation.

The project should be completed by October 2019.

• SR 3022 Central Scranton Expressway, Scranton, PA. Retaining wall repair, Safety improvements and paving work on the Central Scranton Expressway. The project is excepted to be completed by fall of 2019.