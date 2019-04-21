PIKE COUNTY - Top policymakers, along with business and community leaders from throughout the area are expected at The Pike County Chamber of Commerce “State of the County” dinner scheduled on May 16. The annual event is set for 5:30 p.m. at Woodloch Pines Resort east of Hawley.

The guest presenters are Christopher Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, James Pierce, Hopeline & Outreach Coordinator for Pike County Hands of Hope, James McCarthy, Land Management Group Supervisor for Pike County with the PA Game Commission, Kristin Magnotta, Northeast Regional Director for PA Governor Tom Wolf, PA State Representative Rosemary Brown, PA State Representative Michael Peifer and PA State Representative Jonathan Fritz.

“This is an opportunity to learn firsthand about a number of exciting County goals and the State of Pike County for 2019,” said Chamber officials.



What’s planned



The evening will feature updates on a variety of government initiatives, the importance of tourism, environmental considerations from the local PA Game Commission that covers Pike County and the unfortunate rise of homelessness in the area and what is being done to support those friends and neighbors. The Chamber adds that this is an important opportunity to learn more about the direction of our County.

All members of the business community and any interested residents are welcome. Tickets are $55.00 per person and that includes a meet and greet with cash bar, sit down dinner with a choice of seafood, pasta or chicken and the State of the County program.



Sponsorships



Current sponsors are The Dime Bank, Pike County Light & Power/Corning Natural Gas and Bold Gold Media Group.

There is still room to support this event by placing an ad for $100.00 in the evenings’ program book and several levels of sponsorship opportunities are available ranging from $500.00 to $2,000.00. For more information on sponsorship details please email info@pikechamber.com, or visit their Facebook or web page www.pikechamber.com.

Meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:15 p.m. and the State of the County program to follow.

For more information, to become a sponsor, take an ad or make reservations contact the Chamber office at 570-296-8700 or online at www.pikechamber.com.



