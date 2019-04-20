MILFORD - Pike County’s new voting systems have arrived and will be in use for the Primary Election on May 21, 2019.

Voters are invited to attend an upcoming demonstration event for a hands-on experience of the new machines.

A public demonstration of the new voting system is scheduled Wednesday, April 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pike County Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford.

Voters can also watch an instructional video at PikePa.org or at the following YouTube link. https://youtu.be/0DoEEOWI9fA.