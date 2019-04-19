Honesdale, PA – Wayne Bank employees recently participated in the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 16th annual C.A.S.U.A.L Day on March 28.

The Bank’s Vice President, Retail Operations and Marketing Manager, Julie Kuen, served as Team Captain and coordinated participants, who wore a specially designed pin and/or custom t-shirt, while dressing casually for the day.

“Colon and rectal cancers are one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers in our area, with 10% higher diagnosis rates than the U.S. average,” explained Ms. Kuen. “Wayne Bank has a long history of C.A.S.U.A.L. Day participation and we are so pleased to once again come together to support the Northeast Cancer Institute and raise awareness and funds for this vital local cause.”

C.A.S.U.A.L. Day stands for “Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives” and is organized by the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute to raise awareness for colorectal cancer in Northeastern Pennsylvania and teach the importance of screening and early detection. All of the funds raised for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute through C.A.S.U.A.L. Day stay in Northeastern Pennsylvania to raise colorectal cancer awareness and support colorectal cancer screenings for low income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a local, non-profit organization working to ease the burden of cancer in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Areas of focus include community and patient services, hospital and practice support services, and cancer surveillance. The Cancer Institute is an independent, exclusively local entity, with the flexibility to respond directly to the evolving needs of the community, and invests all of its resources in the region.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 25 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.