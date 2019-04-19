On Saturday March 2, 2019 North Pocono students AJ Thomas, Joe Kessler, Giovanni Caparo competed at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Regional Bridge Building contest at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. Joe Placed 2nd, Giovanni placed, 3rd, and AJ placed 6th overall.

Giovanni also received 3rd Place in the Excellence in Architecture award. This Award is give for bridges who are well designed and well constructed.

The award is selected by leading Architects in the area who evaluate the bridges design and construction techniques to predict the success of the bridge before it was broken. Giovanni’s construction techniques and concentration to detail helped him earn this award.

All three students did an excellent job with the designs of their bridges. Each bridge is designed out of 3/32 of inch square bass wood sticks.

At the competition Joe’s bridge held 1545 times its own weight, Giovanni’s bridge held 1308 times its own weight and AJ’s bridge held 1053 times its own weight. Joe moves on to the International Bridge Building Competition at Johns Hopkin’s University in Baltimore on April 6, 2019. Joe is the 13th North Pocono student since 1997 to move on to the National Tournament

These students were advised by Dr. J Croom and Mr. Nathan Jones who co-teach the Principles of Engineering Course at North Pocono.