The Greater Carbondale YMCA will be hosting a “Wednesday unWINEd” Yoga & Fitness Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 24, at the Anthracite Center located at 41 N. Main St. in Carbondale. The event will take place from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Participants must be 21 years old or older in order to attend.

Tickets for the event cost $30 each. Included in the price of the ticket are a glass of wine, light refreshments, and a yoga class taught by Donna Pretko, a yoga instructor at the Carbondale YMCA. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable exercise attire and should bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and extra money, if they wish, for the 50/50 raffle and for the cash bar that will be available during the event.

“Donna, our yoga instructor, offered to run a yoga fundraiser. We thought it would be fin to add the wine! This is the first time and it will collaborate with NEPA Match Day,” explained Heather Murphy, Development Director at the Greater Carbondale YMCA.

Funds from “Wednesday unWINEd” will benefit the Greater Carbondale YMCA Play Initiatives and will be used towards the purchase of new, sturdy equipment for the Y’s toddler play yard and community park. This fundraiser is being held in collaboration with the Scranton Area Community Foundation’s NEPA Match Day on May 3.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is celebrating 65 years of serving communities in northeastern Pennsylvania this year. To commemorate this anniversary, the foundation is helping some area non-profit organizations by matching dollar-per-dollar what they raise on May 3, up to $1,000. This year, Match Day will help thirty local non-profit organizations raise some much-needed money.

People interested the “Wednesday unWINEd” Yoga & Wine Fundraiser are encouraged to pre-register by calling the YMCA at (570) 282-2210 or by stopping in at the information desk. Payment can be made over the phone as there are no tickets, but rather a registration list. Last-minute attendees may pay directly at the door on the night of the fundraiser.