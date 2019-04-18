WILKES-BARRE, PA — Sixty-five Wilkes University students were inducted into the Passan School of Nursing during a ceremony on April 7. At the event, students received their lab coats and signed the nursing pledge.

Faatima Loughney of Scranton, PA (18508) was inducted into Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing.

Jasmine Mailler of Scranton, PA (18508) was inducted into Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing.

Taylor Oleary of Scott Township, PA (18433) was inducted into Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing.

Abigail Rushefski of Moosic, PA (18507) was inducted into Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing.

Gabrielle Verespey of Old Forge, PA (18518) was inducted into Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing.