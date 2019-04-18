Anna Krenitsky volunteers at Rubik's Cube Challenge

CONWAY, SC — Anna Krenitsky, a mathematics major from Lake Ariel, volunteered to help with a recent Rubik's Cube challenge.

The Fifth Annual Rubik's Cube Challenge was a Rubik's Cube-solving competition that took place at the Horry County Tech Fair on April 10, 2019. The challenge involved both team solving (eight team members solve 25 cubes) and solo competitions.

This year, there were competitors for both 2x2 and 3x3 cubes. The competitors were primarily from Horry County schools and ranged across all grade levels from first to twelfth grades.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. Among CCU's 25 graduate-level programs are 21 master's degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.