BETHEL, NY — WSPK-FM K104.7 and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts have once again partnered to bring the summer’s hottest concert to Bethel Woods, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y. The evening event will take place on Saturday, June 8th as a Pavilion-only performance and will feature top artists Ciara, Bazzi, Fletcher, Bryce Vine, Jeremy Zucker & Jake Miller.



“We are thrilled to welcome Pamal Broadcasting and the WSPK team back to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this summer,” says Darlene Fedun, Chief Executive Officer at Bethel Woods. “This partnership continues to bring new audiences and sounds to our historic site and we look forward to seeing what this year has in store.”



Scotty Mac, WSPK Program Director, adds, “K104 could not be more thrilled to be part of Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration. We are excited for our listeners to experience this year’s KFEST celebrating the 50th anniversary of the greatest festival of all time at the very site [and are] looking forward to being part of more memories at this special venue with KFEST 2019 and our exciting lineup!” Pamal Broadcasting General Manager, Bruce Feniger also adds, “We are very excited for the third year in a row to partner with the great team at Bethel Woods to host KFEST 2019. Bethel Woods has been the game changer for this event that we all knew it would be. Bethel is such a fantastic and historic venue and we look forward to once again this year giving our listeners the best listening experience they could ever ask for.”



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, April 17th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.