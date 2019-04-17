HONESDALE – Aqua Pennsylvania (Aqua) has announced that, in 2018, it invested $37 million of water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades throughout its Honesdale and White Haven divisions.

The capital improvements were made to rebuild and replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure throughout Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Pike, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

"At Aqua, we pride ourselves on delivering safe, quality drinking water and providing reliable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Aqua’s Northeastern Pennsylvania Area Manager Steve Clark. "As a leading water and wastewater utility, we are proud to address the challenge of aging infrastructure replacement in our industry. Our proactive capital improvement program enables us to make continuous necessary investments throughout our service area to ensure the level of service our customers deserve.”

Aqua’s capital program will help improve service reliability, increase water flow, and ensure continued water quality. The majority of improvements took place in the counties in which Aqua serves the most customers.

More than 7 miles of aging water main was replaced by Aqua in northeastern Pennsylvania during 2018. Among the larger projects completed in Aqua’s Honesdale Division last year were:

The $1.4 million replacement of a water storage tank in the Masthope community was completed in Lackawaxen Township, Pike County. Crews replaced the leak-prone 190,000-gallon bolted-steel standpipe with a new 250,000-gallon welded-steel elevated spheroid.Four water main replacement projects totaling $2.5 million were performed in the Tanglwood Lakes Community located in Palmyra Township, Pike County where 17,900 feet of aged non-metallic water main was replaced with new 8-inch ductile iron pipe.A $1 million water main replacement project in the Mountainhome community, Barrett Township, Monroe County replaced 4,400 feet of old and leak prone cast iron piping with new 8-inch ductile iron pipe.The Woodloch Springs wastewater treatment plant got a $300,000 rehabilitation including an upgraded equalization tank, where waste is held during periods of high flow, and removal and replacement of safety grating and structural components.A complete rehabilitation of permanent backup power generators, controls, and communication equipment at two raw sewage pumping stations in Woodloch Springs, was completed at an approximate cost of $330,000.

Across Pennsylvania, Aqua invested more than $247 million in infrastructure in 2018 alone. Aqua plans to spend $323 million on water and wastewater system improvements in 2019.

Aqua Pennsylvania’s Honesdale division serves a population of more than 25,000 people in Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

