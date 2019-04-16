Mayfield, PA- The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center is proud to announce that the grand opening of new small business “Yoga with Joy”. The Grand Opening was held on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Owner Joy Zazerra held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the beginning of her yoga business located on the Scranton/Carbondale Highway in Mayfield, Pennsylvania.

Joy’s love for yoga stems from her passion to keep both the mind and body strong.

“I was a high-impact and aggressive athlete from my childhood into my thirties without the understanding of how rest and recovery practices could promote longevity in my body. Dealing with physical limitations can be life-changing. I experienced this when I was suddenly faced with early-onset arthritis at the age of 38, leading to two total knee replacements in two-year span.”



“I discovered yoga in my twenties but staying connected to it was sporadic. It wasn’t until I saw how unprepared my mind and body were for my first knee replacement and recovery that I knew I needed to really level up.” “With an intention for better mobility and strength, including a change in diet and mindset. Hard work – I have learned how to create accessible classes for students of all backgrounds – including athletes, people with joint-replacements and other physical limitations and those struggling with stress, anxiety and other difficult life experiences.”

Joy also hopes to bring something new and unique to the community.

“Yoga with Joy is small-by-design, for my student’s comfort and for me to offer a high level of personal attention. I offer daily classes that focus on balance, breathing, mobility, strength and rest and recovery, as well as recurring 5 Week Series and private instruction for individuals, small groups and teams.”

Yoga With Joy is located at 408 Scranton/Carbondale Highway, Mayfield, Pennsylvania. Additional information on Joy can be found at www.DoYogaWithJoy.com or by following her on Facebook.com/DoYogaWithJoy .