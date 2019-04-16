Spring Clean Up Day has been set for Bingham Park, and Hawley Council is welcoming volunteers to take part.

The event is scheduled Saturday, April 20 starting at 9 a.m. Litter pickup, painting, trimming trees and shrubs and other tasks are planned.

Borough Parks & Recreation Commission decided to time the event with the Route 6 roadside cleanup being coordinated that morning from the Lake Region IGA market below Hawley, all the way to Dave’s Super Duper market in Honesdale.

Here’s a to-do list for Spring Clean Up Day which volunteers will be able to do at the park:

• Paint over graffiti in the skate park

• Fix the chain link fences

• Remove and dispose of the rotted wooden backstop at the tennis court

• Fix the stockade fences and remove the ones that back up to the tree line

• Trim trees and shrubs

• Spread wood chips that are stockpiled along Hudson Street

• Remove bushes across from Borough Hall at the pump station that have grown over the sidewalk

• Clean up trash throughout the park

• Clean up sticks and branches throughout the park

• Fill in the holes on the large court with concrete

• Clean up leaves and debris around the fence lines at the courts, around the bandstand, and around the playgrounds

• Sand and paint the wood windows on the stone buildings

• Remove the rotted telephone poles.

The Borough will supply materials and supplies on hand for the items listed, including rollers and paint brushes.

Additional rakes, pitch forks and wheel barrows that volunteers can bring will be helpful.

Note: Since this is also the opening day for Little League, the Borough asks that if you do not need you vehicle that you park at the Borough Hall.

For more information call Borough Hall at 570-226-9845.