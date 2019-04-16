WAYMART—Members of the Waymart American Legion Post 889 presented Borough Council with a request for a banner-hanging fundraiser which doubles as a way to honor both local vets and emergency responders.

Inspired by commemorative banners hung in nearby municipalities, Legionnaire Al Tyson presented Council with a sample panel nearly four feet long by two feet wide.

While the design is not yet set in stone, the sample featured a large central photo of the honoree – in this case, an old service picture of Tyson, himself – space for a fact or honorable deed of the individual, and a place to note the banner's sponsor.

“The potential exists to honor hometown heroes, meaning first responders, not just veterans.,” stated former post commander, Ken Swan.

Tyson added doing so would open up the project to more individuals in the Waymart area, “...and I think they deserve recognition, the firefighters, the police, they all put their life on the line when they're out on a call.”

The banners are double-sided, leaving the potential to honor two individuals on one pole.

The aim is to hang the banners along Belmont Street, possibly expanding onto other roads if they receive enough sponsorship.

Post Commander, George Schaffer stated the price has not yet been decided, but when last discussed, it was around $125 per side.

Council voiced excitement over the idea, approving the Legion to move ahead with the project, pending permitting and approval from the appropriate state agencies and private companies in charge of the poles.

Having completed the first step of many in turning their fundraising idea into a fiscal reality, the Waymart American Legion Post 889 were grateful for Council's approval.