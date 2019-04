Clifford Township artist Eric Bussart, inside left, painted a mural at The Marketplace at Steamtown focusing on two aspects of the opioid crisis impacting our nation. The rendering denotes the sacrifices, joy and hope of getting clean and also captures the role grandparents play when the youngsters’ parents are in recovery due to addition. Mr. Bussart also painted designs on The Lackawanna County Government Center’s windows for the 2018 Winter Market.