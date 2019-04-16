The Honesdale National Bank donated $1,500.00 to Lacawac Sanctuary to support the nature preserve, environmental education center, and biological field station through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program. This donation will help provide free or reduced-cost programs in-the-classroom or at Lacawac’s Field Station. Lacawac’s educational outreach programs serve K-12 students throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. The donation directly goes to support hands-on science and environmental experiences for children in over 30 school districts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties.

Founded in 1836, The Honesdale National Bank (HNB) stands as one of the area’s strongest, independent financial institutions serving Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier counties of New York. HNB offers full-service community banking through our eleven offices in Wayne, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Susquehanna counties.

HNB has earned the distinction as a leading community bank by offering customers security, experience and unparalleled service. A reflection on our banking tradition, in 2018, HNB was named one of the “100 Highest Performing Community Banks with assets of $500M to $1B in the 21st Century” by Alex Sheshunoff and The Partnership for Banking Excellence.

As a leading community bank, HNB is focused on reinvesting back into the communities in which they live, work, play and serve. Through their focus on growing opportunities for residents, local businesses and community organizations our corporate social responsibility efforts are rooted in activities that enable our local area to continue to grow thrive.

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research. Located on Lake Wallenpaupack, the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation plays an important role in the preservation of Lake Lacawac which is one of the southernmost glacial lakes in the hemisphere and has been preserved in pristine condition free from development and encroachment. For more information visit www.lacawac.org.