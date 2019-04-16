On March 21, 2019, The Board of Directors of Dimeco, Inc. (OTC Pink: DIMC) declared a dividend of $.30 per share for the first quarter of 2019, which represents a dividend yield of 2.96% based on the closing stock price of $40.50. The dividend is payable on April 23, 2019, to shareholders of record onApril 1, 2019. This dividend is an increase of $0.02, or 7.14% over the dividend declared for the same period 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman, stated, “Our loyal shareholders’ dedication to Dimeco allows us to bring the best financial solutions to our market and to invest in our communities, continuing our commitment to the growth and development of not only our company, but also the communities we serve. This dividend is one way to show our appreciation to Dimeco shareholders for their investment in our company thereby allowing us to enrich the lives of all who live and work in the region.”

Dimeco, Inc. reported total assets of $695 million, loans of $523 million, and deposits of $532 million at December 31, 2018. Dimeco, Inc. is the holding company of The Dime Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Northeast Pennsylvania. The Bank trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under symbol DIMC, operated by OTC Markets Group. For more information on Dimeco, Inc. and The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com.