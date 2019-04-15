The Friends of the Library will host a Book and Second Chance Jewelry Sale to help raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday April 26, and Saturday, April 27, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the library.

The group is currently accepting donations of gently used jewelry, handbags, and ladies’ fashion scarves, as well as donations of books, DVDs, and CDs, for the sale. Books must be in good condition, with no water damage, mildew, mustiness, or markings on the pages. Textbooks, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, VHS tapes, or books on cassette will not be accepted. All donations may be brought to the library during regular business hours.

Also taking place during the month of April is a basket raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Throughout the month of April, a variety of prize baskets will be displayed at the library.

Baskets include prizes such as a Vera Bradley handbag, an Edible Arrangements gift certificate, a Jersey Mike’s gift basket, and passes to DEFY Scranton, the newly-opened trampoline park in Dickson City. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the library’s main desk or during the book and jewelry sale. Drawings for the baskets will take place on Saturday, April 27.

The purpose of this and other events hosted by the Friends of the Library is to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. According to library director Susan Jeffery, the biggest challenge facing most libraries today is a lack of adequate funding. The Friends of the Library group formed in 2014, the year following the library’s move to their current location, in order to help alleviate that problem through fundraising activities.

Patricia Evanchyk, the group’s president, said that the Friends of the Library group has around fifteen members and works to host several fundraisers on behalf of the library every year. “In addition to the book and second chance jewelry sale, we’re having a Dine and Donate night at the High Bridge House restaurant in Spring Brook on April 29th. We’ll also be hosting a spring painting class at the library on May 5th, right before Mother’s Day, where you can paint a tote bag,” said Ms. Evanchyk.

Ms. Evanchyk said that a “Friends Helping Friends” event will take place in October at Boscov’s. During the October 16 event, a $5 pass will allow shoppers to save 25% on many items in the store and give them the chance to win prizes as they shop.

In addition to hosting events of their own, members of the Friends of the Library volunteer to help out at other library happenings, such as popular Wine and Cheese tasting event slated to take place on May 31 and the library’s Fall Festival, scheduled for September 21 this year.

“Our goal is to try to support the library and how we do it is by running these events so the library staff doesn’t have to spend time doing it,” explained Ms. Evanchyk.

Some specific examples of Friends of the Library fundraising results include donations made annually to the library’s summer programs for children, the purchase of a cart used by the librarians in the children’s section, the acquisition of a portable tent for use during outdoor events, and the donation of the piano in the community room, an instrument which will be played during the May Wine and Cheese event.

Friends of the Library officers for 2019 are Patricia Evanchyk, president; Lois Draina, vice president; Jane Casagrande, treasurer; and Fredericka Heinze, secretary.

The Friends of the Library always welcome new members. The group meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 5:45 p.m. in the library’s community room. Dues are $10 for the year. Anyone interested in joining the group is asked to fill out a short application at the library’s main desk.