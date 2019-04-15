WAYNE COUNTY — Dog wardens will canvass homes in the Hawley area April 23, 2019 and the White Mills area May 2, 2019 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

It's the Law — All dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year.

The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs.

Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats (three months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies.

Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

Purchase a License — Licenses may be purchased in person at the County Treasurer's office between 8:30am-4:30pm; by mail to 925 Court St. Honesdale, PA 18431 or online at waynecountypagoV or at the agents below. Questions may be directed to the Treasurer's office at 570-253-5970 x4210.

Issuing Agents: Dessin Animal Shelter 138 Miller Dr. Honesdale Pet Central 344 Erie St. Honesdale D's Notary Service 21 GTO Ally Waymart Ronald Edwards-District Magistrate-1065 Creamton Dr. Honesdale Pocono Mountain Licensing 512 Spring St Hawley

More Information — Visit www.licenseyourdogPA.com or call 717-787-3062.