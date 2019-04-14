HONESDALE - “It’s a day designed to enrich your life with a renewed sense of health and vitality through a delightful combination of serious and fun workshops,” said Carol Kneier, RD, LDN, CDE, manager Wayne Memorial Community Health, “and a scrumptious buffet lunch is included!”

Traditionally one of Wayne Memorial Hospital’s most popular annual events, The Women Only Luncheon Symposium, now in its 21st year, is scheduled on Friday, April 26 from 8 am to 2:30 p.m. at Woodloch Springs, on Route 590 east of Hawley.

This year’s program includes a keynote address on Mindfulness and nine sessions on topics such as Natural Integrative Pain Solutions, Party Line Dancing, “Dodge Dementia!” strategies, herb growing and usage—and more.

The keynote speaker for 2019 is Gayle Castellani, who studied and practiced under Phil Sallavanti of CALM of NEPA. “Mindfulness is a popular subject right now,” adds Kneier, “because it’s a technique designed to ‘slow us down,’ reduce stress and improve focus and concentration. Here’s a chance to learn about it from an expert.”

The event is produced by Kneier and her staff at Wayne Memorial. It also includes opportunities to mingle and visit exhibitor tables in the Woodloch Springs lobby.

Tickets are $50. Workshop sizes are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register early. For tickets and information, call 570-253-8990 or email Jean Tuttle at tuttle@wmh.org.



