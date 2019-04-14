BEACH LAKE – The Wayne County Recycling Center celebrates Earth Day on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Stop by for a free gift, coffee and a doughnut, or bring in your recycling the week of April 22 to 26 and receive a free gift.

In addition to the ‘traditional’ materials, you may also recycle gently used clothing, shoes and accessories and scrap metal free of charge. Tires and refrigeration items may also be recycled for a small fee. They also have a composting display to help eliminate food scraps from your garbage.

The Wayne County Recycling Center is now a ‘drop-off site’ for cell phones to be donated to Victims Intervention Program (VIP). Cell phones with a battery and charger donated to VIP are kept on hand to be used as 9-1-1 phones in case of emergency for clients. Phones that VIP cannot use are sent to Smartphone Recycling where they are given a small stipend for each phone. The stipends are used towards general operating expenses.

The Recycling Center is a drop-off site for used eyeglasses on behalf of the Honesdale Lions Club.

They are located at 66 Volunteer Drive, off PA Route 652 between the junction with Route 6 (Indian Orchard), and the village of Beach Lake.

The county also operates a free drop-off program in many boroughs and townships throughout Wayne County at bins, which are conveniently located. Call 570-253-9727 to see when your community recycles. There are no hidden fees and you walk away knowing your items will be properly recycled.

The Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.



