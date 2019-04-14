GREENTOWN – Volunteers are needed in the Masker Museum at Promised Land State Park.

Would you like to share your love of nature or local history? Shifts are only one day a week, three hours long from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Weekday or weekend shifts are available.

The Masker Museum features artifacts and historical information about the 1930’s-era Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) which helped build Promised Land State Park. There is also a section with natural history displays, along with a native plant garden and bird feeding stations.

“Enjoy a friendly and comfortable work atmosphere as well as a picnic and awards ceremony at the end of the season,”Alison Tews stated.

If you are interested in joining them, please contact Alison at atews@pa.gov or at 570-676-0567.

For information on Volunteer Opportunities at Promised Land State Park visit the DCNR volunteer website at www.volunteers.dcnr.state.pa.us.



