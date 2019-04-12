COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – This summer, more than 200 local youths ranging from ages five through 13 will have the opportunity to participate in LCEEC Summer Day Camps, which are focused on connecting children to nature. They will take place at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Rd., Covington Township, Pa.

Each weeklong camp takes place at LCEEC’s beautiful 211-acre property and LEED Gold Certified facility. The property is home to native plants and wild animals, forested areas, a stream, a marsh, meadows, instructional gardens and both indoor and outdoor classroom space. Campers will spend time exploring natural habitats and playing summer games while the experienced staff guides campers through innovative experiential activities including hiking, stream and forest ecology, environmental activities, nature-based art projects and much more.

Focusing on discovery and teamwork, children gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all life while daily interactions with one another helps develop cooperation skills and encourage friendships. A low camper-to-counselor ratio ensures children are safe, supervised and engaged in activities that keep their minds and bodies healthy.

Camp themes change weekly and include ArtVentures, Wilderness Survival, Backyard Habitats, Closer Look, Eco Explorers and Eco Quest. On the last Friday of each camp, LCEEC hosts a family program where parents and siblings can come to watch the campers receive their Ecological Awareness Certificate of Completion and present a program about their week’s experience.

“LCEEC has a mission to educate for ecological literacy. Our programs directly help children experience the extraordinary natural world and our interconnectedness to it. We teach ecology, communication, teamwork, critical thinking, and self-esteem in a fun, safe environment. Our hope is to cultivate a sense of caring and appreciation for the environment while instilling a sense of environmental responsibility at a young age.” (From Michelle Wheeler, Ecological Educator at LCEEC)

For more information or to register contact the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center at (570) 842-1506 or email wheelerm@lackawanna.edu.