Lakeland's Mayfield Elementary School is proud of its February Chief Champs. Front, from left are: Gia DeMark, Christian Miller, Hannah Dearie, Aniello Dougherty, Nicholas Cuchara, Emily Rozina, and Marcus Rodriguez. Back row, from left: Principal Kevin Sullivan, Ashton Huertas, Donnie Stephens, Aidan Canavan, Alexandra Grodzeka-Erazo, Faith Brown, McKaelyn Eremo, and Sofia Reuther.