State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced over $2.8 million dollars in state grants for important community and economic development projects throughout Lackawanna County.

The funding was approved earlier today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through the Monroe County Local Share Account (LSA).

“The LSA grant program continues to be been incredibly impactful for our communities by funding important recreation, economic development and public safety projects,” Blake said. “The competitive grants announced today include funding to move us one step closer to restoring passenger rail service between NEPA and NYC. There are also important projects funded that will improve our parks; increase the capabilities of our local police and fire departments; and assist school districts complete much-needed renovations.”

Blake noted that he worked closely with state Reps. Mike Carroll, Marty Flynn, Kyle Mullins and Bridget Malloy Kosierowski to identify important projects across the county.

In Lackawanna County, the following projects received grant funding through the Monroe Local Share Account:

• The Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority received $200,000 for engineering work associated with the Lackawanna Cutoff Rail Restoration Project which would restore passenger rail service between Scranton and the New York City metropolitan area.

• Jefferson Township received $400,000 for a project to extend Jefferson Park Drive, which is the entrance road to their 40-acre recreational property.

• Madison Township received $346,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck.

• Archbald Borough received $314,540 for the construction of Archbald Veterans Monument Park.

• Valley View School District received $310,000 to replace the roof at the Middle School.

• Moosic Borough received $329,000 to renovate and improve the current municipal building.

• Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority received $29,842 for the purchase of an ATV side-by-side, a trailer, a mid-size riding mower. And a brush hog as part of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail’s Keeping it Clean and Green program.

• Abington Heights School District received $15,158 to perform district-wide security upgrades.

• Camp Freedom received $16,000 for the purchase and installation of a chair lift at their property in Carbondale Township.

• The Holy Rosary Basketball Association received $23,000 to renovate the restrooms, gym and stairwells at Holy Rosary Center in Scranton.

• Olyphant Borough received $25,000 for the construction of their Freedom Fighter Memorial which will be a stainless-steel statue located near the Borough’s train station.

• Scranton Civic Ballet received $80,000 to repair and replace the roof at their facility in downtown Scranton.

• Scranton Tomorrow received $30,000 for the purchase of road equipment for their curb appeal initiative.

• Scranton Veterans Memorial Park received $50,000 for the purchase and installation of a monument listing all veterans who died while serving since World War I.

• Shopa Davey VFW received $35,000 to complete renovations to their building and roof at their facility in Peckville.

• The Tripp Park Civic Association received $19,000 to make improvements to the Tripp Park Community Center in Scranton.

• The Electric City Trolley Museum received $100,000 to restore an original 1929 Scranton Trolley Car #505 to operational status for use on their excursion track in Scranton.

• Lackawanna County received $25,304 for the Veterans Resource Coalition Housing Initiative which will provide permanent housing for up to eight veterans on Prospect Ave. in Scranton to alleviate homelessness and provide assistance in obtaining employment.

• The Victor Alfieri Society received $50,000 to complete renovations at their social club building in Scranton.

• Moscow Borough received $50,000 for the Church Street Sanitary Sewer Extension project.

• NeighborWorks Northeastern PA received $78,960 for the conversion of a former credit union branch building into the NeighborWorks Homeownership Center and administrative headquarters in Scranton.

William Hopkins American Legion Post 570 received $27,000 to complete upgrades to their facility in Blakely.