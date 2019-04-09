HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting winter services feedback through an online survey. The public can take the survey through May 7 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PennDOTWinter.

“We are proud of our winter operations and communications,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 10-question survey asks how often respondents travel during poor weather, how they rate PennDOT’s winter service, and how they rank snow-removal priorities.

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

During the winter, www.511PA.com offers its standard traffic and incident information while adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions, and other services.

At any time, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

As construction season begins, information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable atwww.projects.penndot.gov

Visit the “Regional Offices” page at www.penndot.gov to sign up for travel alerts in a specific area.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news at www.penndot.gov/news. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews, like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.