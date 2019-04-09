Mark Dougher, Scranton, has been promoted to Lackawanna County’s Deputy Director for Parks & Recreation.

The appointment was announced February 22 by Commissioners Patrick M. O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A Cummings.

In a joint statement, the Commissioners cited Dougher’s over 35 years of experience involving various facets of parks management, administration, recreation events, safety and construction.

As Deputy Director, Mark will be responsible for the parks’ staff, budget, capital projects, properties’ maintenance, and community activities.

Mr. Dougher’s career has been centered on parks, public works, conservation and youth activities. His work history began in 1983 as the City of Scranton’s Paving Inspector.

From there, Mark worked for Ghilardi Construction, the Bricklayers Union #5, the Wilkes Barre/Scranton International Airport, and the Scranton Housing Authority, handling a variety of positions involving building maintenance and specialty crafts.

In 2006, he became the Deputy Director of Safety & Conservation for the City of Scranton. It was in 2007, that Mark began his parks, recreation, supervisory and administrative career.

He served as Scranton’s Director of Parks & Recreation 2007-2010, moving on to Deputy Director of Scranton’s Public Works. In 2012, he took over as the Director.

He has also worked as Director of Maintenance Operations for Latona Trucking & Excavating.

Mark started his County career in January 2017 as the Buildings & Grounds Manager with the Parks & Recreation Department. He was responsible for special events activities, supervising staff, and maintaining all facets of the parks’ equipment, amenities and landscaping. He was currently serving as Parks Acting Director.

Mr. Dougher is a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended Lackawanna Junior College.

He possessed several certifications in Health & Safety, Emergency Medical Services, firefighting and masonry. He also has been involved in a variety of youth and coaching activities.

His salary has been set at $55,000 and his appointment will take effect immediately.