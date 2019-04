Dunmore – A large sink hole has opened up along the Scranton Expressway between Main Avenue and Keyser Avenue. Crews were out over the weekend to determine the cause of the collapse. They were able to excavate to a depth of approximately 16 feet and did not encounter a mine shaft. This morning, flowable fill, R-6 and R-4 rock will be used to fill in the void. Then geotextile will be used to cover the rock cap. The expressway is expected to reopen later on April 8.