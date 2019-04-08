Monday

Apr 8, 2019 at 4:39 PM


St.  Cyril's and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA  is sponsoring a "Meatless Meal for Lent, "Baked Haddock" Fish Dinner on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Regal Room (Ballroom/side entrance) 216 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant.  From 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.  Sit In or Take out!!!!  Pre-sold are $13.00 per ticket/dinner.  Dinner includes baked haddock, potato, vegetable. coleslaw, roll and dessert)  If you "Sit in" coffee and tea will be served.  

Call Sandra at  570-383-9487 for reservations.

The deadline for pre-sold tickets is Monday, April 8th, 2019.  A limited amount of dinners will be available the door at $15.00 per ticket/dinner. Tickets will be available to purchase after each Divine Liturgy, Saturdays and Sundays at  St. Cyril's  Church 135 River Street, Olyphant, PA.,  Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, Pastor, website: stcyrils.weconnect.com Phone 570-291-4451.