In a switch, Pike County Commissioners held their regular first meeting of the month not in the county seat, Milford, but in the far southern end of the county, at Bushkill.

BUSHKILL - In a switch, Pike County Commissioners held their regular first meeting of the month not in the county seat, Milford, but in the far southern end of the county, at Bushkill.

The commissioners convened at the Top the World restaurant at Sawkill Creek Estates, Bushkill, in Lehman Township. They had a packed meeting room, where residents heard routine county business, updates on various projects, opportunities where volunteers can serve, and witnessed a demonstration of the new paper ballot voting system.



Paper trail



Nadeen Manzoni, director of the Pike County Elections Office, explained the reasoning behind switching from the electronic, touch-screen voting system to paper ballots, and argued that the County is not taking a step backwards. Rather, it allows the County to audit an election and verify the results.

Counties across Pennsylvania are required to switch a voting system by the 2020 presidential election that will allow a “paper trail” to verify vote counts. Grant funding was obtained to help counties comply, and Pike chose to enact the new system a year early, ahead of what is expected to be a very busy presidential election.

The new system will be in use at the Tuesday, May 21 primary election.



How it is done



Signing in at the polling place will be the same. Voters will be handed a paper ballot, manilla envelope and pen, and will vote from behind several privacy booths. Ovals next to the candidate names of a voter’s choice need to be filled in, as well as adding a write-in vote if desired. The voter then slips the ballot into the envelope and takes it to the scanner machine; the ballot is inserted and automatically tabulated.

Voters with disabilities, including those with visual and hearing impairment, may use a special touch-screen system, which the prints out the paper ballot once done. Headphones are available for those needing to hear the ballot choices. The system will be set low enough for anyone in a wheelchair to reach.



Spoiled ballots



Voters that make a mistake on the ballot can be issued a new one. The poll workers will keep track of every spoiled ballot. If a ballot was improperly marked up or the scanner cannot tell your intent, an error message will occur. The voter will have the choice to have it returned to vote on a new ballot, or let it go “as is.” Poll workers will be there to assist.

Someone asked about absentee voters, who do not have the same opportunity to cast a new ballot if mistakes were made.

Manzoni stated that the County looked at another system that would’ve taken all the ballots back to the Elections Office where they would be scanned at the County level. The commissioners did not favor that idea, since the decision to reject a ballot would be placed on the County rather than in allowing the voters to choose what to do if the scanner rejects a ballot.



Sample ballots



Manzoni said that a line of voters at the scanner could occur if there are a lot of spoiled ballots.

Members of the audience asked if the County of Pike would mail sample ballots to each voter ahead of time, as is done in various cities and other states.

Manzoni said that the sample ballot may be viewed on the county website, or if someone called her and asked for one, she will mail a sample ballot. She said that it would be very costly to County taxpayers to have a ballot mailed at 55 cents each, to approximately 40,000 registered voters.

She advised that the County wait and see what the State decides. A proposal has been made to change to voting by mail.



100% certainty



The new system will allow poll workers to complete their work at the end of the day more quickly and efficiently. Poll workers are being trained on the new system.

Manzoni said that the primary election will allow the Elections Office to determine any aspects where they may need to improve, for the November general election.

“This presidential election is really shaping up to be another humdinger like the last one, but when the poll workers are confident in what they are doing and confident in the equipment they are using and confident in the security of our election, that’s going to convey to the voters,” she said. “…I don’t think we’re going backwards. We have your vote that will be retained for two years. We have a copy of your selections marked in your hand and it is being tabulated on the most up-to-date secure technology that is out there on the market right now.”

Demonstrations of the new voting equipment are planned in various places in Pike County and a video showing how it works is planned for the County website.

Beginning in 2022, the County will be required to conduct an audit of every election. “We will be able to tell you with 100% certainty having those paper ballots, to compare the results of the tabulators to, that your votes were cast as they were expected,” she said.

Part of the mandate came from the 2016 presidential campaign when Green Party candidate Jill Stein petitioned the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to audit the election results. Counties like Pike that used touch-screen machines had nothing to show for the audit, except for absentee ballots.

Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle said that they are proud that Pike County is ahead of other counties in being prepared for the new system. She applauded Nadeen Manzoni for her leadership in pulling this together.

…

Editor’s Note: Pike County Commissioners’ regular meetings are now broadcast live on Youtube.

Other meeting items will be reported in a separate story.

Pike County Commissioners normally meet at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford, PA, the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. The next meeting is on April 17 in Milford.