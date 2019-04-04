WESTFALL TWP. - Five Delaware Valley Middle School students earned the right to compete in the multiple-school Tri-State Spelling Bee.



The students’ spelling journey began in January when they conquered a written spelling test that the entire school took, leading to 19 DVMS students qualifying for the school’s own oral bee. Emerging from the school-wide written test in January and then from the DVMS oral spelling bee in February, five finalists represented the school at the Tri-State Spelling Bee.

The Tri-State Bee was comprised of the five finalists from five contending local middle schools: Delaware Valley, Dingman-Delaware, Port Jervis, Montague, and Eldred, for a total of 25 competitors.

Each of the 25 students will be competing for the chance to represent the Tri-State area at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland.